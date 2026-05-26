Slavi Trifonov to Demerdzhiev: It is high time to make clear what happened to "Okolchitsa" and "Petrohan"

Mr. Minister, it is high time for you to officially answer questions that concern the "Petrohan" case. We are talking about six victims, one of whom is a child. And what exactly happened should already be clear to the people you lead. It is high time for it to become clear to the entire Bulgarian society. This is written in a letter from Slavi Trifonov to Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Here is what the leader of ITN posted on Facebook:

Today I sent a letter to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev.

I am convinced that I should also present it to your attention. The letter is as follows:

TO

IVAN DEMERDJIEV

MINISTER OF INTERIOR

COPY

RUMEN RADEV

MINISTER-PRESIDENT OF

REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA

DEAR MINISTER,

You have been the Minister of Interior for almost three weeks now and I would like to draw your attention to the fact that there is a case that has shaken our entire community. Its publicity and resolution are now under your leadership and this is the so-called “Petrohan“ case. I assume you are familiar with it, but I will remind you that in this case there are an awful lot of questions that have not yet found their answer officially and conclusively, as only the institutions in Bulgaria can do. In this case, of course, this is the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which you head.

We are talking about six victims, one of whom is a child. And what exactly happened should already be clear to the people you lead. It is high time it became clear to the entire Bulgarian society.

Not to mention that one of the cameras that burned at the crime scene was sent to the American services (insofar as there was such information in the public domain) and the results of this investigation would shed a lot of light on what happened. It was not at all clear whether the results from the American services had arrived, whether there was any clarity and whether anything was visible on this camera at all.

Mr. Minister, it is high time you officially gave an answer to this question and many other questions concerning the “Petrohan“ case.

I am also sending a copy of this letter to Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Sincerely:

Stanislav Trifonov