Stanimir Ilchev: The situation in our army is not optimistic

"The situation in our army is not optimistic. Not having money for a parade can be tolerated, but not having money for activities that form the capabilities of the forces and structures is more worrying", said the Chairman of the Foreign Policy and Defense Committee in the 39th National Assembly Stanimir Ilchev in the studio of the program "The Day Live" on NOVA NEWS.

"There is a program in Europe that is related to the war in Ukraine. 150 billion euros have been allocated for it. This money must be invested in the defense capabilities of the countries until 2035, i.e. money can come from there. More funds can also come as a function of all these actions that the government is planning. With a flexible and responsible government, everything can be combined", the former MP commented on the state of financing in the army in our country.

"Let's not forget that we will probably have a career general as the Prime Minister. He must have a very methodical thinking and systematic approach, as well as a firm course towards those who show negligence towards the country”, he added.

"From the next few days, Radev will look where the real interests of our country are located - the European Union, as well as NATO”, said Stoilov.