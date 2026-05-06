Dimitar Stoyanov: PP and DB show misunderstood opposition

Former presidential secretary, former minister of defense and current MP from " Progressive Bulgaria", Dimitar Stoyanov expressed dissatisfaction with the statements of the leaders of PP and DB that they will not support the governments in a vote in the National Assembly.

"Their misunderstood opposition was evident on the day of the first session of the new National Assembly, when they voted against the election of Mihaela Dotsova as speaker," Stoyanov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, although "Progressive Bulgaria" has a majority and does not need support to form a government, voting against their proposed cabinet has a strong symbolic meaning.

"A vote against the future cabinet of "Progressive Bulgaria" will be a vote in support of the status quo, which the DB and PP are supposedly fighting against," Stoyanov wrote.