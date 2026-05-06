Yordan Bozhilov: Bulgarian servicemen continue to fulfill their duties even in conditions of shortage

"The Bulgarian Army celebrates the Day of Bravery in conditions of delayed, but already accelerating modernization", said the Deputy Minister of Defense Yordan Bozhilov in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS.

In his words, despite the long-standing lag, Bulgarian military personnel continue to fulfill their duties "even in conditions of shortage".

"A symbol of progress is the appearance of the first modern F-16 fighter jets in the Bulgarian sky, as well as the current projects for new ships and combat vehicles," added Bozhilov.

Security is no longer a given

Bozhilov emphasized that the security environment in Europe has changed dramatically, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to him, the long-standing belief that a large-scale military conflict on the continent is impossible has led to underfunding and redirection of military capabilities to missions outside Europe.

As a NATO member, Bulgaria has committed to increasing its defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, with 3.5% going to direct military activity and the remaining funds for related infrastructure.

"This is a serious financial challenge", Bozhilov noted, adding that the government will have to balance investments in equipment and human resources.

"Bulgaria is preparing investments of over 3 billion euros under an agreement with the European Commission. Among the key projects are the construction of new air defense systems, arming new warships and developing the defense industry with Bulgarian participation," Bozhilov pointed out.

Black Sea security and regional cooperation

Among the priorities is the creation of a Black Sea security hub together with Romania. The project will include monitoring the marine environment, protecting critical infrastructure and countering hybrid threats.

"Bulgaria is also actively seeking cooperation with Turkey, which is a key factor for security in the Black Sea," Bozhilov emphasized.

According to the Deputy Minister, the war in Ukraine poses an immediate risk to Bulgaria, including due to sea mines, environmental damage and migration pressure. Conflicts in the Middle East also carry potential long-term risks.

Despite the changes in transatlantic relations, NATO remains the main pillar of Bulgarian defense. At the same time, Europe will have to take a greater role in its own security.

"More funds, more commitment and longer-term political stability will be needed to catch up," Bozhilov concluded.