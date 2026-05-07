Weather today, forecast for Thursday, May 7: Significant cloudiness in the west, in the afternoon in places it will rain

There will be significant cloudiness over the western and central parts of the country, where in the afternoon hours in places it will rain and thunder.

Over Eastern Bulgaria in the hours before noon there will be low cloudiness, which around and in the afternoon over most regions will break up and decrease. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. The maximum temperatures in most places will be between 22° and 27°, along the Black Sea coast 11°-13°, for Sofia – 21°-22°. The atmospheric pressure is and will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.

There will be significant low cloudiness and reduced visibility along the Black Sea coast. Around and afternoon the cloudiness will break and decrease and it will be mostly sunny. A moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 12° and 16°. The sea water temperature is 13°-14°. The sea waves will be about 2 points.



It will be mostly cloudy in the mountains. In the afternoon hours, in the massifs of the western half of the country, there will be showers and thunder in places. There will be moderate, and in the higher parts, temporarily strong winds from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17°, at 2000 meters – around 9°.

Over the next few days, cumulus-rainy clouds will continue to develop and in the hours around and afternoon in many places, on Friday in Western and Central Bulgaria, and on Saturday and in Eastern Bulgaria there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms. On Friday it will be almost quiet, and on Saturday - with a light wind from the north-northwest. In most of the country, the minimum temperatures will be between 10° and 15°, and the maximum - between 20° and 25°.