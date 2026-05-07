The Parliament will hear the acting Minister of Finance Georgi Klisurski on the current financial situation of the state, the draft program for the first two regular plenary sessions of the 52nd National Assembly provides.

The proposal for a hearing was submitted by the chairman of the parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" Petar Vitanov. It includes the provision of information on the availability of accounts, the possibilities for payments of current and capital expenditures in the medium term, the size of the deficit and the internal and external debt, the risk of delays in payments to municipalities, as well as the risk of delays in payments related to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan and their effect on the possibility of payments by the state for current and capital expenditures. The hearing of the acting Minister of Finance is the third item on the draft agenda.

Before that, the deputies are expected to consider a draft decision to dismiss Katya Paneva from "Democratic Bulgaria" as Secretary of the National Assembly and elect her colleague Lyuben Ivanov. It is proposed that the deputies also discuss a draft decision to establish a Temporary Committee on the Adoption of the Rules of Procedure for the Organization and Activities of the 52nd National Assembly.

A blitz control is scheduled for the first Friday of the month at 9:00 and regular parliamentary control. It is also planned that the deputies will discuss draft decisions to establish a Temporary Committee on Budget and Finance and a Temporary Committee on Legal Affairs tomorrow.