SJC decides whether to dismiss Yordan Stoev

The SJC plenum is meeting at its regular weekly session. It is planned that the personnel officers will vote on the request for the dismissal of council member Yordan Stoev.



A week ago, it became clear that the rules for the procedure have already been prepared.

The proposal was submitted by 48 members of parliament from the 51st parliament. The request for Stoev's dismissal is due to a recording of a conversation between him and former Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

The reasons for the proposal state that there is evidence of Yordan Stoev's informal contacts with political figures with whom the dismissal of the former Prosecutor General is being discussed.

The members of parliament consider this to be an unacceptable disciplinary violation.