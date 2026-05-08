Levon Hampartzumyan: We must stop with "what the previous government bequeathed"

For 6 years now we have had a deteriorating budget balance, with a prospect of reaching 10%. We have a huge increase in personnel costs, there is an increase in social payments. Measures are needed. This was stated to BTV by economist Petar Ganev from the Institute for Market Economics.

We need to stop with "what the previous government bequeathed", said economist Levon Hampartzumyan.

It can be cut from everywhere it can - administration, inefficient costs that need to be calculated, he added.

"Prices cannot be administered by the government, it can indirectly influence through competitiveness,", revealed Hampartzumyan.

The solution - cooperatives between producers of fruits, vegetables, etc. according to the European type, he commented.

Petar Ganev hopes that the new candidate for Finance Minister Galab Donev will not constantly say "yes" to an inflated financial budget.