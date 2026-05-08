The caretaker ministers handed over power to the members of the regular cabinet

After just over two months of governance within a caretaker cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, power officially passed to a new regular cabinet with a mandate from “Progressive Bulgaria“ and Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

The transfer of power in the departments marks a key political moment in which the new government is expected to outline clear priorities - from the adoption of the budget and reforms in the judicial system to measures to control prices and the implementation of European programs. It will have four deputy prime ministers - Galab Donev, Atanas Pekanov, Alexander Pulev and Ivo Petkov, Nova TV reported.

Two of them will not head separate ministries - Pekanov and Petkov. The structure of the departments is changing after the merger of the Ministry of Innovation and Growth and the Ministry of e-Government. The new institution is called the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

♦ Ministry of Finance: Georgi Klisurski - Galab Donev

The acting Minister of Finance Georgi Klisurski reported on the implementation of the main tasks of his team. “We had three main tasks - to provide funds for the elections, we extended the budget extension law once again and we paid out a huge part of the funds under the municipal investment program in a fair manner“, said Klisurski.

According to him, out of a total of 460 million euros set aside in the extension law, about 90% of the funds under the municipal investment program have already been paid out or approved for payment. He added that the cabinet has developed anti-crisis measures and aid for the most vulnerable groups, as well as measures to control fuel prices.

Klisurski stressed that a higher level of transparency has been introduced by publicly announcing all active public procurements in the country. “I hope this will help the next government“, he said.

Klisurski also announced that five financial inspections of specific public procurements have been assigned to the “Customs“ Agency, which, according to his team, raise questions.

Regarding the Bulgarian Development Bank, Klisurski specified that in addition to the capital reduction, signals have been submitted to the banking supervision at the BNB and the bank's auditors, including for granting problem loans. At the end of his statement, he wished success to the new Minister of Finance, Galab Donev.

And he, in turn, indicated that the main priority in his work will be control over the budget deficit and the prudent management of public finances. “The deficit must be kept within reasonable limits and all hidden expenses will be shown“, he stated.“

In his words, the problem is not the exceeding of the 3% deficit itself, but the lack of clear policies and control. “The government will submit the draft budget for 2026 within a month”, he promised.”

Among his main tasks will be increasing revenue collection through increased control over the National Revenue Agency and the “Customs” Agency, with the goal of monitoring all budget receipts in real time.”

♦ Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry: Irina Shtonova - Alexander Pulev

The change of leadership in the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry began with the handover of a folder with the main priorities from the acting Minister Irina Shtonova to Alexander Pulev.

In his speech, Pulev explained that the ministry is about to undergo a restructuring. "We are starting with a restructuring of the main departments that are concerned with the topic of "Emission Policy". A few years ago, the Ministry of Economy and Industry were randomly separated and the Ministry of Innovations and Growth was created. This severed the connection between processes and investment policies. Now we are addressing it qualitatively with a rapid reform that is ready".

"We are taking over key structures and agencies that are currently under the umbrella of the Ministry of Innovations and Growth – the Bulgarian Investment Agency, the Directorate for Incentive Measures, the Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. "All those related to investment processes come to the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry. The Bulgarian Development Bank comes from the Ministry of Finance in the Ministry of Economy," said Minister Pulev.

According to him, this will achieve a natural synergy and continuity of processes. "This reform will not slow down the process, since we have prepared these documents. We will start working from day one", he added.

According to him, the department has chronic deficits that have accumulated over the years and it would be irresponsible to shift the responsibility to previous departments.

"From “Progressive Bulgaria” we do not promise miracles. You will see a quality management program that will set the right direction, but how long it will last depends on the will of the Bulgarian citizens. We will work for the well-being of the people, prosperity and crisis management. We have a strong team and you will see results next week”, added the new minister.

♦ Ministry of Interior: Emil Dechev ⇒ Ivan Demerdzhiev

The previous acting Minister of Interior Emil Dechev officially handed over the post to his successor Ivan Demerdzhiev, emphasizing the continuity in the work of the department and the importance of the accumulated experience. He described him as the “new old minister“, recalling that he already has experience in the system, and wished him success.

In his speech, Dechev took stock of the work of the interim cabinet within “two months and 17 days“, emphasizing the main priority - the holding of fair and transparent elections. According to him, the efforts of the government and the Ministry of Interior were aimed at maximally limiting election violations: “We did our best and I dare say that we achieved a really good result“.

He emphasized that in a short time the leadership of the ministry had managed to restore trust both within the system and among the public. "We convinced them that we do not want double standards and that there are no our people," said Dechev, adding that the employees received a clear signal to act uncompromisingly against election crimes, regardless of whose benefit they were committed.

According to him, it was the restored trust that led to a significant increase in reports of violations. Dechev expressed gratitude to the citizens who filed reports, as well as to the employees and management of the Ministry of Interior for their dedicated work.

The new Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev took office with gratitude to his predecessor and the team of the official cabinet, emphasizing the achievements in the fight against election crimes.

"I want to thank Minister Dechev's team for the fight against election crimes and for ensuring fair elections," he said, noting the actions initiated to cleanse the system internally. In his words, this is “a rather serious work, which we highly appreciate and which must continue“.

Demerdzhiev outlined as a top priority the fight against corruption and the restoration of justice, which are included in the government's program. “The Ministry of Internal Affairs will have a key role“, he emphasized, adding that the expectations of society are clear and “completely fair“.

The new Minister of Internal Affairs was categorical that there is no time for delay. He sent a clear message to employees in the system - those who work according to the law will receive support, and there will be zero tolerance for violators: “Anyone who allows themselves illegal practices must part ways with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as soon as possible.“

With regard to personnel issues, including the post of Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, Secretary General, Demerdzhiev stressed: “I think Kandev is doing well and there is no reason to be replaced“, specifying that the final decision is up to the Council of Ministers.

♦ Ministry of Defense: Atanas Zapryanov ⇒ Dimitar Stoyanov

Dimitar Stoyanov addressed the current leadership in the person of the Minister in the Office Atanas Zapryanov with words of gratitude. “I hope that together with the military leadership we will continue what we have started and at the end of the management mandate we will report successes related to staffing the military formations with personnel, new equipment and appropriate infrastructure”, said Minister Stoyanov. He outlined the care for people in defense, the modernization of the armed forces and the improvement of the infrastructure as the main tasks of his work.

"We have prepared a management and legislative program, on which we are starting work without delay. We will propose changes to the Law on Defense and Armed Forces, as well as to the Law on the Reserve of the Armed Forces“, Minister Dimitar Stoyanov was categorical.

In his speech, Atanas Zapryanov emphasized the efforts made during the service cabinet to increase military capabilities, to deal with the shortage and to modernize the Bulgarian Army. He thanked the military leadership, the commands of the types of armed forces, the heads of subordinate structures for the joint work and wished them success.

♦ Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Nadezhda Neynski ⇒ Velislava Petrova-Chamova

"It is my pleasure to welcome you to a building that you already know, but this time in your capacity as Foreign Minister", said Minister Mihaylova. She emphasized that "foreign policy is not measured by loud speeches and big words, but by quiet diplomacy, by the ability to recognize and protect the national interests of your country".

Nadezhda Neynski presented Petrova-Chamova with a report on the department's activities in recent months, including the work on the evacuation of Bulgarian citizens during the Gulf crisis and decisions related to national security.

According to her, Bulgaria is "a country that enjoys the respect of its allies and friends around the world" and has achieved "remarkable foreign policy successes" such as membership in the European Union, NATO, Schengen and the eurozone.

For her part, Velislava Petrova-Chamova thanked for the trust and said that she accepts the position with “enormous excitement“. “It is an honor for me to take over this position from you. I have always seen you as a role model not only for a diplomat, but also for women in diplomacy, so I will continue to use your wisdom from now on“, she said to Neynski.

Minister Petrova-Chamova said that the Bulgarian people have given a clear mandate to “Progressive Bulgaria“ to govern the country with a full majority. “We take this opportunity with great responsibility and I think that there will be the necessary stability so that Bulgaria's foreign policy has a clear direction and represents Bulgaria in the most adequate way possible in the alliances of which it is a part and on the broader international stage“, she emphasized.

♦ Ministry of Justice - Andrey Yankulov ⇒ Nikolay Naydenov

The change of leadership in the Ministry of Justice took place with mutual assessments and a request for continuity, with the acting Minister Andrey Yankulov handing over the post to his successor Nikolay Naydenov at a time of heightened expectations for judicial reform.

In his speech, Yankulov emphasized that the short term of the acting cabinet was completed with complete transparency. “We have acted entirely in transparency and full accountability throughout. The information about what has been done is public, so everyone can get acquainted with it and give an assessment“, he said, refusing to take stock of his work himself.

He also emphasized the difficult moment in which the new minister takes office. “Mr. Naydenov comes at a rather complicated period, because the expectations for him and the government are great. The responsibility is serious, but there is also strong public support“, said Yankulov. He expressed his readiness to cooperate: “I will have my full support for all actions in the interest of a better and fairer justice system. I remain available with the prepared documents and with whatever I can help“, he indicated.

For his part, Nikolay Naydenov gave a positive assessment of the work of his predecessor, despite his short mandate. “I would like to thank you for the efforts you have made to catch up with the delay in the adoption of important laws related to the measures under the PVP. These bills were delayed for years, and within three months they were prepared“, he pointed out.

The new minister admitted that in the short term it is possible that omissions were made, but expressed hope that they would be corrected in parliament. “I hope that in the parliamentary committees all shortcomings will be overcome, if there are any“, added Naydenov.

He paid special attention to the state of the judicial reform. “Unfortunately, over the last 10 years it has begun to become empty of content. It is constantly being talked about, but in the 21st century we are still discussing dependencies that should have been overcome long ago“, he said.

According to him, problems cannot be solved only at the top of the system. “Searching for reasons only in the higher levels of the judiciary will not solve the main problem. A building starts from the foundations, not from the roof“, emphasized Naydenov.

♦ Ministry of Labor and Social Policy: Hasan Ademov ⇒ Natalia Efremova

Hasan Ademov handed over a folder to Efremova with nine tasks and proposals for continuing and upgrading social policies. He noted that the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has taken on the task of helping in the fight for honest, transparent and fair elections. The second task that we had set ourselves is to use the possibilities of European solidarity to help the most vulnerable citizens, said the acting minister.

Ademov thanked the entire team of the Ministry of Social Affairs for their joint work. "We managed to raise the bar high and I hope that Ms. Natalia Efremova will be a high jumper so that she can overcome this high bar", he commented.

"The social system is not a place for political experiments and will be managed together with my team in the best way, so that the people who need support the most receive it", assured Efremova.

As a new element in the work of the MLSP, Efremova will introduce the so-called inclusive policy. "I was recently given the book "Why Nations Fail". The summary said that when there is no inclusive policy that engages the interests of all stakeholders, nations cannot prosper", Efremova said.

♦ Ministry of Education and Science: Sergey Ignatov ⇒ Prof. Georgi Valchev

"In the field of education, there must be continuity in policies. There must also be a political consensus around the vision for the future of educational policies," said Prof. Georgi Valchev in his speech.

"There is no modern future without modern education. And the Ministry is the institution that works, forms and implements the policies that will make our education better and better", said Valchev. He stressed that there is no Bulgarian family that is not related to education.

The new minister also addressed the employees of the ministry, saying that he would rely on their professionalism and dedication, and added that each of the colleagues who performs their duties well and conscientiously can be calm.

„I am confident that we are handing over the ministry into good hands“, said the acting Minister Prof. Sergey Ignatov. “We are handing over an orderly ministry and the entire system“, he added.

♦ Ministry of Health: Mihail Okoliyski ⇒ Katya Ivkova

"The most important thing is to change the focus from hospital treatment to health promotion and disease prevention", said the newly elected Minister of Health Katya Ivkova.

"There must be control over healthcare spending, there must be a focus on maternal and child healthcare, and Assoc. Prof. Okoliyski and his team have worked a lot on this topic, Ivkova added. According to her, analyses are to be carried out in the Ministry of Health to see what is most urgent. "The review of everything done so far is very important in order to be able to build on and achieve results", she added.

"We are leaving a predictable legacy, with clear priorities and a report on what we have done", said Assoc. Prof. Okoliyski. "We count on and expect continuity of all the meaningful work we have done", he added.

♦ Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation: Irena Mladenova and Georgi Sharkov ⇒ Ivan Vassilev

The new Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev took over the post today from the Acting Minister of Innovation and Growth Irena Mladenova and the Acting Minister of e-Government Georgi Sharkov. This took place at an official ceremony of the transfer of power in the building of the Ministry of Innovation and Growth, which is about to merge with the Ministry of e-Government.

Bulgaria - an attractive place for high-tech business, and the digital transformation of the economy and society. These are the two leading priorities of the new minister over the next 4 years.

"First of all, Bulgaria should become the best place to start and develop businesses with high added value, but also secondly, to make a digital transformation in all spheres of our lives, starting from the administration, through business, and the relations between the state, citizens and business should be easy, fast and convenient", the minister announced.

The centralization of innovation technology policy is the leading logic behind the merger of the Ministry of Innovation and Growth with the Ministry of Innovation and Growth into the new Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation. "So that there can be a unified policy on innovative technologies, the technology of the future, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity. To be in one place, to issue policies and messages for the transformation of our economy first and foremost, and then of the state administration, through digital services", he explained.

Minister Vassilev was categorical that there will be continuity between his administration and that of the caretaker ministers Mladenova and Sharkov, with whom he held a working meeting immediately after the transfer of power. "I thank the caretaker ministers Ms. Mladenova and Mr. Sharkov. We had a long and fruitful meeting. Thank you for systematically preparing all the projects that are ongoing in the two ministries. They also drew my attention to upcoming risks, so a really well done job", pointed out the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

After outlining his long-term vision, he also presented his plans for the first 100 days. "Today you can see a new look for the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation with the updated website that we launched and which is available at midt.bg. The next important step is purely administrative, to unify the two ministries, the work on the organizational regulations, so that we can then accelerate the work of the administration itself", explained Minister Vassilev.

Regarding the future structure of the MIDT, the minister explained that there will be optimization of the processes in the two ministries, but more clarity is to be provided as soon as the new organizational regulations are presented and approved.

Ivan Vassilev also highlighted some of the planned legislative initiatives. "We will start with legal initiatives related to the implementation of artificial intelligence, the system for monitoring and control of public procurement and public spending presented during the election campaign", he said.

♦ Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works: Nikolay Naydenov ⇒ Ivan Shishkov

The newly elected Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov has listed among his priorities the preparation by geologists, hydrogeologists and surveyors of a full study and investigation of the causes of the landslide, which on May 1 swept away a section of the Smolyan - Pamporovo road.

I hope that within a few days we will have an analysis of the situation - where it came from and what caused it, he said at a press conference within the framework of a succession ceremony at the MRDPW with the participation of the previous caretaker Minister Nikolay Naydenov.

Shishkov added that after getting acquainted with the analysis, he will go to the site in the area of the landslide.

Based on the completed analysis, a task and project for the restoration of the existing road will be prepared, which, according to Minister Shishkov, is a better option than building a completely new one.

„I continue to believe that that this landslide was most likely caused, including by human negligence. That it is a landslide is clear. The scale of the landslide, for me personally, I am almost convinced that there is something that has moistened it to such an extent“, commented Minister Shishkov.

According to him, the most important thing is for the bypass roads to be brought into a state in which they can take the necessary traffic.

♦ Ministry of Energy: Traycho Traykov ⇒ Iva Petrova

“National security, business and citizens depend directly on energy and you are given a great responsibility. Therefore, I wish you success and the will to endure” - with these words Traycho Traykov handed over the post to his successor Iva Petrova.

At a ceremony at the Ministry of Energy, Traykov outlined the main directions in the team's work in recent months. "We tried to put the energy sector in order, in which interests have long taken leading positions over state priorities", he said. According to him, today the development of energy has prospects that the regular cabinet can realize and build on.

"Solutions for nuclear energy, renewable energy and coal power, storage systems, as well as gas and electricity infrastructure have their key role in ensuring energy security and independence", Petrova emphasized. She emphasized that the establishment of effective protective mechanisms for consumers in a period of serious volatility in energy prices is of leading importance for maintaining the accessibility of energy supplies. "We will continue our consistent efforts in this direction", Petrova concluded

♦ Ministry of Transport and Communications: Korman Ismailov ⇒ Georgi Peev

Safety in transport is the highest priority with which the work of the Ministry of Transport and Communications should begin. This was stated by the new Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, who took over from Korman Ismailov at a ceremony in the building of the ministry.

Peev stressed that he has always believed that there should be continuity in an institution, and defined transport as a driving force of the economy. He thanked Korman Ismailov for the assistance and information provided during the handover of the post. According to him, the two discussed key and pivotal problems in the sector.

Among his priorities, the new minister also mentioned connectivity, intermodality, digital solutions and the use of artificial intelligence systems, as well as the development of green transport. Peev added that a team is about to be formed in the ministry, with the aim of including competent specialists.

For his part, Korman Ismailov said that he would leave the new leadership with information about the activities carried out, the projects started, the priorities and problems in the sector.

♦ Ministry of Agriculture and Food: Ivan Hristanov ⇒ Plamen Abrovski

When I started working in the Ministry of Agriculture in 2004, I never imagined that twenty-some years later I would be welcomed so warmly by you. With these words, the new Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski addressed his subordinates at the ceremony of acceptance and transfer of power.

Minister Abrovski arrived at the Ministry of Agriculture accompanied by his predecessor, Acting Minister Ivan Hristanov. The latter welcomed the new head of the department with the words: “There is no need for an introduction. You know his professional biography. We have been colleagues here. I have the privilege of welcoming the new Minister of Agriculture to the building of this magnificent and great institution - Mr. Abrovski“.

For his part, the new Minister thanked for the work done and for the welcome. “Mr. Hristanov, allow me to thank you for the work you have done and for the report you have presented to me on the activities of the Ministry so far“, said Minister Abrovski.

♦ Ministry of Environment and Water: Julian Popov ⇒ Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova

The new Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova stated that she will continue what her predecessor started, after officially taking over from Acting Minister Julian Popov. During the ceremony, he handed her the symbolic key to the department.

“We will continue to build on what you and your team have achieved“, emphasized Karamfilova-Blagova.

Earlier in the day, the cabinet with Prime Minister Rumen Radev took office after being sworn in at the National Assembly, and the official ceremony of the transfer of power took place at the Council of Ministers.

The new Minister of Environment outlined the upcoming challenges and the responsibility that the government is taking on: “I will not hide that we have very complex and difficult tasks. We enter this cabinet with great expectations and with the clear responsibility for the burden that we bear from the great election result“.

She emphasized the need for real reforms and open dialogue: “It is time for reforms, I believe in those that we have been talking about for a long time and that require will and courage. I hope that in this cabinet we will be able to tell each other the truth rather than keep it to ourselves“.

For his part, Yulian Popov expressed confidence that the ministry remains in safe hands. He wished his successor to uphold the role of the institution and continue the efforts for its development. “I am leaving the ministry in good hands“, Popov said and thanked his team for their dedicated work, including “for their tireless work and calls in the middle of the night“.

♦ Ministry of Culture: Nayden Todorov ⇒ Evtim Miloshev

"I am entering the cabinet and the ministry, which over the past 15 years I have always come from the opposite side – not from the government, but from the side of non-governmental organizations. I believe that together we can do excellent work. We have wonderful relations with Maestro Todorov“, said the new Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev.

Miloshev explained that he comes with the ambition to have visibility, dialogue and better days for Bulgarian culture. “Our task is Bulgarian culture. The culture that has made us a nation, one of the oldest in Europe. The responsibility and commitment are enormous, but we will still talk about all this“, the Minister also said.

“I feel very calm in what hands I am leaving the ministry. Minister Evtim Miloshev is not in the top state administration for the first time. He was a member of the Council of Ministers and as such he knows both the difficulties and the opportunities in the administration. At the same time, he is from our guild", said Naiden Todorov.

„I undertake to make all this visible, to make the sector aware and to continue the practices and work that have been put in place, to a successful end and to solutions that will lead to peace in the sector. Our contacts will continue. I believe that we will show a good model“, said Evtim Miloshev.

♦ Ministry of Tourism: Irena Georgieva ⇒ Ilin Dimitrov

The Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov from the newly elected cabinet with Prime Minister Rumen Radev took over the post from the previous caretaker Minister Irena Georgieva. The transfer of power took place in the building of the Ministry of Tourism.

"Today I receive the Ministry and first of all I thank Minister Georgieva for the wonderful institutional tone she had and for the care she took for the sector. And my first step has always been the same - I will conduct an analysis of the ministry and we will continue to work to show the beauty of Bulgaria to more people around the world and accordingly attract them as tourists to our country, said Dimitrov.

When asked what she is leaving behind, the former Minister of Tourism Irena Georgieva said that the summer season is ready. "As we said at the last meetings with the business on the Black Sea coast, we are moderately optimistic about its results", Georgieva pointed out.

She added that she is leaving "ordered tasks – completed, started and those that need attention".

"I would like to wish Mr. Dimitrov, who is no stranger to the Ministry and a warm friend of the industry, only success. I think he has all the prerequisites for good communication with the industry, which in our conditions in the field of tourism is extremely important", Georgieva concluded.

♦ Ministry of Youth and Sports: Dimitar Iliev ⇒ Encho Keryazov

The acting Minister of Youth and Sports, Dimitar Iliev, received his successor, Encho Keryazov, at the department to hand over the position to him. Earlier in the day, he officially took office after the “Radev“ cabinet was successfully voted into office in parliament.

“It is a pleasure to hand over the baton to Minister Keryazov. I know him as an honest, dignified person who has always cared a lot about sports and Bulgarian athletes. I feel calm and satisfied. I wish you a good journey, Mr. Minister, make us proud“, were the opening words of Dimitar Iliev, and Keryazov continued:

“This is an important and exciting moment. I am Encho Keryazov and this is my first interview officially in office. I will not hide that I am extremely excited. I am not worried, rather I stand with a clear awareness of the responsibility I take on. We will work with a very clear focus - more sports for children, more involvement for young people in school sports as a prevention of addictions - drugs, alcohol, aggression and last but not least the big challenge - tablet addiction. We will seek partnership, because the health of children should be a public responsibility. Elite sports should be the business card to the world. Sport is a powerful tool for education. Healthy children and a strong Bulgaria“.