Weather today, forecast for Saturday, May 9: In many places there will be precipitation

At night the wind will die down, but there will be areas with precipitation, with a greater probability – in Western and Southern Bulgaria.

Minimum temperatures will be between 10° and 15°, in Sofia – around 12°, and maximums – between 19° and 24°, lower on the Black Sea coast – from 16° to 19°.

In many places there will be precipitation, temporarily intense and with thunderstorm activity. The wind will be weak to moderate from the west-northwest.

In the mountains, a strong northwest wind will blow and there will be significant precipitation in the afternoon hours and in the massifs in the western half of the country.

On Sunday there will also be precipitation and thunderstorm activity, mainly in the eastern half of the country, and temperatures will remain without significant change.

Warming is expected at the beginning of the new week. There will also be sunny hours, but there remains an increased probability of precipitation, thunderstorms and hail.

On Tuesday the wind will strengthen and with it colder air will invade.

On Wednesday the wind will weaken, but daytime temperatures will be 4-5 degrees lower. Cloud cover will be variable, it will rain in fewer places, and the probability of thunderstorms is decreasing.