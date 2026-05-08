Anton Kutev: I personally expect this government to have a long life, the change will happen

I know some of the ministers, others - I don't. We don't have much time from now on and we need to do what we promised very quickly - the change must happen. The large number of ministers unknown to us are exactly this sign that we are looking for change and new ways of doing politics. This was stated by the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“Anton Kutev in the show “Face to Face” on BTV.

I personally expect this government to have a long life. We need to see what these people are doing, because Radev elected them. I am convinced that their choice is based on one thing - the implementation of the priorities that were discussed, he explained.

The connection with the BSP is much greater than with the ITN. The BSP has much more experience, and in building personnel, he joked about the remark about ministers who are ITN personnel.

It is not right for the National Assembly (NA) to lower or raise someone's security. The NA is the supreme legislative body, it deals with principles. And every attempt you make for changes through the NA for the sake of a certain person, such as the change to the Constitution, leads to serious drama. Whether Peevski's security will remain, there is a body that will decide. Our job as the NA and the government is to make this body work as people expect from it. People expect Peevski's security to be removed, because it seems not only unfair to all of us, but also harmful to the state budget and the state for him to have security from the NSO. This will probably happen, but not through an inquiry commission. I don't remember a temporary inquiry commission that did its job and found facts. On the other hand, the likelihood that the investigator will be cleared is very high, explained Kutev.

He was categorical that change in Bulgaria will happen and it will happen in the order it should. “A big mistake was that due to their inability to govern, the last few governments circumvented the legal regulations and tried and tried to achieve the same result by other means. And instead of making the prosecutor's office and the court, the commission do their job, you are constantly trying to circumvent and since you have some influence in parliament, let's do it through parliament. The meaning of democracy and a modern arrangement of society is for everyone to do their job”, emphasized Anton Kutev.