Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned Western countries that if they ruin Victory Day through Kiev's actions, there will be no mercy.

According to the minister, "the enemy is trying to ruin a holiday sacred to Russians".

"I want to say with all my frankness and responsibility: if what the resurgent Nazis in the West are doing through Ukraine happens, there will be no mercy," Lavrov said at a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial plaques at the Foreign Ministry building.

He stressed that Russia must eliminate any security threats coming from Ukrainian territory.

On Monday, at the opening of the summit of The European political community in Yerevan, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that drones of the Ukrainian armed forces could fly to Moscow during the parade on May 9.

The Ministry of Defense took these words into account and warned that the military would respond to any attempt to disrupt the ceremonies with a massive missile strike on Kiev.