„I love both the army and the parades. Not to say that I am truly moved. However, it is clear to everyone that our army is facing great challenges, a great shortage of equipment and people and has yet to find its adequate place in the 21st century“, said in „This Saturday“ on bTV historian Prof. Petar Stojanovic.

„The affection for the army does not have to be expressed in large crowds of people and expensive equipment. The Bulgarian loves his army and we are all somehow related by lineage. But we have to see when we will finally be adequate to the challenges of the 21st century“, the historian pointed out.

According to him, conscription is something that was part of our lives and no one asked us if we enjoyed it.

„People are spoiled to the point of decay and do not identify with their fellow citizens and their country. When you ask them if they are willing to sacrifice themselves for their homeland, they start looking around. This is the big problem“, commented Petar Stojanovic.

According to him, currently a large part of modern men expect care for the homeland and a rainbow to touch them creatively.

„This cannot be done this way. There it is a matter of something completely different – you are part of a community and you protect it. You have a commitment to both your country and the community – political and military“, the historian pointed out.

“Entering the barracks, both then and now, was, among other things, the need to break the young character. To break it to the fact that life is not only diapers and candy. That we do not live only in the care of the grandmother with the casserole. That is why I am horrified to see young people today who cannot hammer a nail“, said Stojanovic.

According to him, the question will come to return in some form to conscription military service, given the wars that are being fought near us.

“There must be some such form of preparation of the population. There is nothing terrible in having basic military training. One should be able to see the other side of the pancake. Life is not just joy, fun and tea at 5 p.m. It doesn't happen like that," says Petar Stoyanovich.

“We relaxed very quickly, living in Korekoma at our own convenience,“ he added.