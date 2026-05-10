Truck and car caught fire in Varna

A truck caught fire early this morning in the “Vazrazhdane” neighborhood in Varna. The incident, which occurred in front of apartment building No. 50, was reported to the fire department at 03:25.

The fire started with a heavy-duty truck, which burned completely. The flames later spread to a car parked nearby, which was also destroyed by the fire.

A firefighter was immediately dispatched to the scene and promptly extinguished the fire. Thanks to the rapid intervention of the firefighters, no serious damage was caused in the area of the incident.

No one was injured in the fire. The causes of the fire are still being investigated.