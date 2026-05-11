For Ivaylo Mirchev, there was an "element of perversion" in the split between the PP and the DB

The PP and the DB will continue working on a joint candidacy for president in the partial local elections this year. This was announced to BTV by Ivaylo Mirchev, an MP from "Democratic Bulgaria".

According to him, Gyurov and the caretaker cabinet have done an excellent job with the government and would not comment on the name of a presidential candidate so as not to harm his reputation, novini.bg pointed out.

There is an element of perversion in telling someone "let us separate so that we can unite". Whether we sign documents or not is not important - and when we go to the people, we can tell them what we have done, he added.

And he added that the parliamentary committees can work and make key revelations, demanding a commission for Delyan Peevski. According to him, the property declared by the chairman of the MRF is 100 million less.