Flood in Blagoevgrad

A strong thunderstorm passed through Blagoevgrad. It was followed by torrential rain, which flooded the streets.

Hail also fell in places.

Due to the storm, there were partial difficulties in traffic. The situation was the worst in the central part of the city.

About 20 signals were submitted to the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ after the heavy rain fell in Blagoevgrad,

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (OD of the Ministry of Internal Affairs) in Blagoevgrad indicated that the signals were mainly for flooded basements and garages.

The Inspectorate works in coordination with teams of the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ and the Ministry of Interior, and called on citizens to report to the 112 hotline if necessary