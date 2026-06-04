Weather today, forecast for Thursday, June 4: Intense precipitation and thunderstorms

In many places there will be temporarily intense precipitation and thunderstorms. There will also be hail.

More intense phenomena are expected in Western Bulgaria and the regions around the Central Stara Planina and the Fore-Balkan Mountains. The wind will be oriented from the west-northwest, will be weak to moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria it will stay from the south. Maximum temperatures will decrease and will be between 22° and 28°, in Sofia – around 22°.

Also on the Black Sea Coast, after the sunny start of the day, it will rain and thunder later in the day. The wind will be weak, from the southeast.

In the mountains there will also be heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and conditions for hail, even before noon in the massifs of Western Bulgaria, and later during the day – and in the east.

The weather will remain variable until the end of the week. There will be sunny hours, but also many areas with afternoon rainfall, temporarily intense and with thunderstorms. The danger of hail also remains. In fewer places and with less intensity, there will be precipitation on Friday. After the cooling on Thursday, maximum temperatures will increase and in most of the country they will be close to the usual ones for the beginning of June.