Important news in FACTS on 03.06.2026

Shishkov: The builders of the „Hemus“ highway should first build the sections for which they have taken an advance

The builders of the „Hemus“ highway to first build the sections for which they have received advance funds, urged the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov in Varna, who is participating in the 19th National Conference on Transport Infrastructure with International Participation - IRF Global Summit. The forum is taking place in the “St. Constantine and Elena“, and the main focus of the discussions is the financing of road infrastructure and the application of AI technologies for road innovations.

Rumen Petkov: Specov caused severe damage to "Lukoil"

The Council of Ministers replaced Rumen Specov with Evgeni Simeonov as special commercial manager of "Lukoil".

GDBOP: Hackers are siphoning millions from companies in Bulgaria

Bulgarian companies are becoming victims of large-scale cyber scams, with every week Millions of euros disappear. This was reported by the press center of the Bulgarian National Radio, referring to an official statement by Commissioner Svetlin Lazarov, head of the "Cyber Intelligence" department at the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Anti-Corruption. According to official data, in our country, business correspondence of companies is regularly attacked, with the amounts of a single fraud reaching between one and five million euros.

Flood in Blagoevgrad

A strong thunderstorm passed through Blagoevgrad. It was followed by torrential rain that flooded the streets.

Asen Vassilev: Pensioners are being cut, and the one who advanced the contract with "Botash" will receive 18 minimum wages in DKK or €12,000 per month

The salary of Rosen Hristov, who as acting Minister of Energy advanced the "Botash" contract, will be in the amount of 18 minimum wages, or 11,160 euros in the State Consolidation Company. This was announced by the leader of "We Continue the Change" Assen Vassilev in parliament on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will take on record debt under the old budget, and the new one has not yet been put on the table

Raising the ceiling of the new debt by up to 3.8 billion euros through changes in the so-called The Council of Ministers approved an extension law on the budget at its meeting today, the government press service announced.

New Turn: The Ministry of Interior has information about the movements of the owner of “Baba Alino“

The Ministry of Interior has information about the movements of the owner of the illegal complex in “Baba Alino“ Oleg Nevzorov. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The increase in the price of heating and electricity was inevitable. The new prices of KEVR made sense

The increase in the price of heating and electricity, which is proposed by the working group at KEVR, is well balanced and has its own logic. He stated this in the program “Face to face“ Anton Ivanov, energy expert from the Bulgarian Energy and Mining Forum.

Slavi Trifonov to Rumen Radev: Mr. Prime Minister, order Ivan Demerdjiev to reveal the truth about the "Petrohan" case

Mr. Demerdjiev, it's very simple. The teams of the Ministry of Interior investigating the "Petrohan" case have collected the necessary information. Show it to the people. I see no reason to evade and hide, unless you are directly involved in facts that you do not want to become public knowledge.

Vladislav Panev on the new special manager of "Lukoil": I have information that he is in good friendly relations with Prime Minister Radev

„Currently, about 10 EU countries are in an excessive deficit procedure. Bulgaria is the 11th, there is nothing to fear. The budget situation is difficult, but not catastrophic or apocalyptic“, he said in „Face to Face“ on bTV Vladislav Panev, MP from "Democratic Bulgaria".

Bulgaria signed Amendment No. 1 to the Framework Agreement with "Lockheed Martin"

Bulgaria officially signed Amendment No. 1 to the Framework Agreement with the American defense company “Lockheed Martin“ under the Industrial Cooperation Program related to the acquisition of F-16 Block 70 aircraft, during the international exhibition “HEMUS 2026“ in Plovdiv, the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry announced.

What is the Excessive Deficit Procedure - How will it affect us?

Our country drew the short straw in the latest EC report. The European Commission officially proposed that an excessive deficit procedure be opened against Bulgaria. The move comes after Eurostat data confirmed that the country's deficit reached 3.5% of GDP in 2025 - a value that exceeds the permissible threshold of 3%. Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia remained outside the procedure.

„Vazrajdane“ supports the protest in Varna and demands the resignation of Blagomir Kocev

On June 3 at 6:00 PM, citizens will protest in front of the Varna Municipality building, demanding political responsibility from the municipal leadership. „Vazrajdane“ categorically supports this protest and calls on all Varna residents who disagree with the way the city is governed to join.

The Secretary General of the National Assembly Stefana Karaslavova was dismissed

The Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) Stefana Karaslavova has been dismissed from her position as of today by mutual consent, the parliament's press center confirmed to Novini.bg.

Rumen Specov: None of the government has searched, my activities are transparent

Rumen Spetsov with his first comment on the news that he was dismissed from the post of special commercial manager of "Lukoil".

The wanted 2-year-old child was found in the village of Aleksandrovo

The wanted 2-year-old child was found in the village of Aleksandrovo. Raicho Kurshum was found by volunteers and police officers 3-4 km from the village in the direction of the village of Osetenovo, the police announced.

Vanya Grigorova: I see no desire in "Progressive Bulgaria" to deal with sharks

"Progressive Bulgaria" still does not have a management program and therefore acts chaotically and on the principle of trial and error. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Vanya Grigorova, a municipal councilor in the Sofia Municipal Council, former economic advisor in the Podkrepa Labor Party.

Military Minister: Salaries in the administration are falling by 10%, without layoffs of military personnel

„A 10% reduction in salary costs is imminent. This is a condition set by the Ministry of Finance,“ said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov in Plovdiv.

DB with a signal to the National Security Agency and the Prosecutor's Office for violation of the sanctions regime against Russia by Valentin Zlatev

We have sent a signal to the National Security Agency and the Prosecutor's Office in connection with an alleged violation of the sanctions regime against Russia by Valentin Zlatev with the purchase of real estate in Sofia, which is owned by the Russian Federation and a Russian company. This was announced to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament by Ivaylo Mirchev from „Democratic Bulgaria“.

Temenujka Petkova: I have no idea how the budget deficit became 7.4%

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance, as of May 30, the deficit was 2% of the country's estimated GDP. In reality, this is one of the highest deficits in recent years and is extremely worrying. I do not know how the deficit became 7.4% of GDP today, but after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev announced these data, he obviously has his concerns. This was stated by GERB MP and former Minister of Finance Temenuzhka Petkova to journalists in parliament.

Galab Donev: The deficit is 7.4% due to expenses hidden in drawers (Obzor)

The data presented at the briefing by Finance Minister Galab Donev outlines a budget deficit of 7.4% (over 1.5 billion euros) and an additional 2.2 billion euros in unpaid expenses. During the briefing of the Council of Ministers, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance presented the exact parameters for the state of public finances. 7.4% is the current real deficit level, calculated on the basis of current policies and without the imposition of emergency measures. Over 1.5 billion euros is the absolute value of this current budget deficit.

Evgeni Simeonov replaces Rumen Specov as special commercial manager of “Lukoil“

Rumen Specov has been dismissed as acting special commercial manager of “Lukoil”. Evgeni Simeonov has been appointed in his place. This was announced by the Minister of Innovation and Growth Alexander Pulev at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.