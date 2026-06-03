Rumen Petkov: Spetsov caused serious damage to Lukoil

The Council of Ministers replaced Rumen Spetsov with Evgeni Simeonov as special commercial manager of "Lukoil".

"I heard a lot of good things about him and expectations, a man with a sense of belonging and responsibility. 15 minutes after Rumen Spetsov was appointed, I proposed that he be fired. He caused very serious damage to the refinery, without putting into the background the madness of the National Assembly with the suspension of the derogation, the forcing to buy oil that harms the installations and we will all pay for this. "Litasco" "anyway, he has made claims for 3 billion dollars, there is a possibility that they will be expanded," commented the chairman of the ABV PP Rumen Petkov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR". He specified that he does not personally know the new special commercial manager of "Lukoil", but he knows his father, Gen. Simeonov. His expectations are that he will put an end to some practices. "The previous special manager has not been accountable. The caretaker government has stimulated him in this direction. Prime Minister Gyurov and the responsible Minister of Economy and Energy were like servants to him. I hope that the new manager will put an end to the other practice - to pay for oil through already produced products, because this causes additional financial damage," said Rumen Petkov. On the air of Bulgaria ON AIR, he expressed his hope that the government will request the restoration of the derogation.

"This will lead to a decrease in price and will provide opportunities to seek opportunities for understanding with "Litasko" and "Lukoil", without going to court. Dialogue is always preferable to confrontation, this way we can avoid arbitration", the chairman of the ABV PP is convinced. On the air of Bulgaria ON AIR, he expressed his hope that the government will request the restoration of the derogation.

"This will lead to a decrease in prices and will provide opportunities to seek opportunities for understanding with "Litasko" and "Lukoil", without going to court. Dialogue is always preferable to confrontation, this way we can avoid arbitration", the chairman of the ABV PP is convinced. He does not remember another case like the one with the order issued by the State Security Service for the expulsion of Ukrainian businessman Oleg Nevzorov, which was later canceled. "I have always had doubts about the way DANS was constructed, then this led to my major differences with Prime Minister Stanishev", Petkov pointed out.

According to him, financial intelligence turned a blind eye to "corruption, incompetence, striving to serve foreign interests".

"If the head of DANS, whoever he is, was a servant of others - it is about the collapsed institutionality. If Denyo Denev was carrying out someone else's will - we have reached the point where citizens see that DANS is anything but an institution that serves national security", Rumen Petkov summarized.