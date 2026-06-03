New twist: Ministry of Interior has information about the movements of the owner of "Baba Alino"

The Ministry of Interior has information about the movements of the owner of the illegal complex in “Baba Alino“ Oleg Nevzorov. This was announced by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev.

He emphasized that the people in whom the Ministry of Interior is interested in this case are a much larger group and that evidence is being collected for “decisive actions“.

Most of them are foreign citizens.

The information is being verified that the former acting head of the National Security Agency Denyo Denev was influenced to withdraw his order to extradite Nevzorov from Bulgaria.

“We have such data that Denyo Denev was influenced. An inspection is being carried out, which concerns both the National Security Agency (DANS) and information with us, but also information in the Foreign Ministry, because there is also such information that concerns the case,“ said Ivan Demerdzhiev.