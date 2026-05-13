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Weather today, forecast for Thursday, May 14: Sunny until noon, light rain until evening

Weather today, forecast for Thursday, May 14: Sunny until noon, light rain until evening

Maximum temperatures will be between 17 and 22°, in Sofia - around 18

Май 13, 2026 16:47 180

Weather today, forecast for Thursday, May 14: Sunny until noon, light rain until evening - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg
БНТ БНТ Българска национална телевизия

At night, in places in Southern Bulgaria, it will still rain, it is possible to thunder. There will be a light wind in the Danube Plain - to a moderate wind from the west-northwest.

Minimum temperatures will be - between 5 and 11°, in Sofia - around 5°, and maximum - between 17 and 22°, in Sofia - around 18, on the sea coast from 16, to 18°.

Before noon it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, it will rain in some places, but mostly light rain. The wind will be weak, from the east-northeast.

In the mountains the cloud cover will be broken, in the afternoon - mostly significant and in places it will rain, light rain. There will be a moderate to northwest wind.

By the end of the week, the weather will remain changeable and cool for the season. There will be a lot more precipitation, more significant in quantity during the weekends, when the probability of powerful thunderstorms and hail increases.

After a temporary warming on Friday and Saturday, on Sunday - with a strong wind from the northwest - a new portion of cold air will invade. On the first day of the new week, it will be windy, with maximum temperatures - much lower than usual, for mid-May - in most of the country - below 20°.


Bulgaria