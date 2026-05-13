Weather today, forecast for Thursday, May 14: Sunny until noon, light rain until evening

At night, in places in Southern Bulgaria, it will still rain, it is possible to thunder. There will be a light wind in the Danube Plain - to a moderate wind from the west-northwest.

Minimum temperatures will be - between 5 and 11°, in Sofia - around 5°, and maximum - between 17 and 22°, in Sofia - around 18, on the sea coast from 16, to 18°.

Before noon it will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, it will rain in some places, but mostly light rain. The wind will be weak, from the east-northeast.

In the mountains the cloud cover will be broken, in the afternoon - mostly significant and in places it will rain, light rain. There will be a moderate to northwest wind.

By the end of the week, the weather will remain changeable and cool for the season. There will be a lot more precipitation, more significant in quantity during the weekends, when the probability of powerful thunderstorms and hail increases.

After a temporary warming on Friday and Saturday, on Sunday - with a strong wind from the northwest - a new portion of cold air will invade. On the first day of the new week, it will be windy, with maximum temperatures - much lower than usual, for mid-May - in most of the country - below 20°.