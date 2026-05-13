What is the real control over professional drivers

Constant accidents are a signal for several things. On the one hand, this is the control of the measures that are in the law, on the other - monitoring, especially of heavy traffic - both trucks and buses carrying passengers, as well as the behavior of the drivers themselves. This was stated on the air of NOVA NEWS by lawyer Iliya Todorov from the Bulgarian Association of Accident Victims regarding the series of serious incidents on the "Hemus" highway.

„Every time we witness a serious bus accident, the issue of seat belts in buses is raised, because a very large part of the injuries, and even deaths in bus accidents, could have been prevented if there really was an irrevocable obligation for passengers to wear seat belts, and of course for buses to be adequately equipped,“ he commented.

„This issue became extremely acute during the accident in Svoge, in which 20 people died. Especially when we have a bus overturning, very often passengers fall out of it and die. Even if there is no overturning, with all passengers wearing seat belts, the results are always completely different. However, 10 years have passed since then and it seems like we are still in the same place. There is much to be desired in terms of safety and the transportation of passengers in buses”, Todorov pointed out.

“In the case of multiple violations or certain serious violations, the driver's license is taken away for a certain period of time. If we are talking about a category B license, things are the same. When we are talking about professional drivers with categories C and D, who transport heavy loads or multiple passengers, there must certainly be special conditions for them, since you yourself understand the responsibility they bear as professional drivers, and as drivers of heavy machinery”, he added.