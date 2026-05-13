The Council of Ministers also replaced the head of the Directorate "Defense Policy and Planning"

The Council of Ministers adopted a Decision on a proposal to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria to issue a decree to dismiss Brigadier General Lyubomir Monov from the position of "Director of the Directorate "Defense Policy and Planning" and from military service, on the basis of Art. 162, para. 1, item 1 of the Law on the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria (by mutual consent of the parties, expressed in writing).

The Government proposes that Colonel Metodi Metodiev be appointed as the temporary acting Director of the Directorate "Defense Policy and Planning", until a permanent director is appointed, for a period not exceeding one year.