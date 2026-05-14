Ivan Hristanov: A story about mosquitoes, public procurement and false interpretation of actions

Acting Minister of Agriculture Ivan Hristanov responded to the new government on the topic of mosquitoes, news.bg reports. In a post on the social network, he wrote:

"Did the "Radev" cabinet declare WAR on me? A story about mosquitoes, public procurement and false interpretation of actions that we took precisely to help the new government.

"As an official minister, I fought brutal battles with the corruptors of the BORISOV-PEEVSKI-MAFIA love triangle", he also writes.

"The day before I became minister, Abrovski mockingly posted a post on social networks that was obviously aimed at me.

It is clear that the oligarchs in Bulgaria have been defeated, it is time for revenge against the "Gyurov" cabinet and me personally,", Hristanov is categorical.

"If you want to be on the team of my enemies - the corruptors, Borisov, Peevski - so be it.

I was not afraid of outright mafias, so I was not afraid of the "new" old?", the former acting Minister of Agriculture is categorical.