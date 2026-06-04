Industrial Forum and International Scientific Conference to be Held Today at Hemus 2026 Exhibition (VIDEO)

Deputy Minister of Defense Katerina Gramatikova to Open Today - June 4, Industrial Forum on the topic of “Defense Capabilities, Industrial Capacity and the Place of Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Industry in the European and Allied Defense Ecosystem“. The event is part of the program of the XVII International Exhibition for Defense Products and Services “Hemus 2026“, which will be held until June 6.

The main focus of the discussions will be the new European programs and initiatives in the field of defense, including “ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030“, SAFE, EDIP and EDF, as well as the opportunities for the Bulgarian defense industry to participate in European and allied capacity-building programs.

The discussions will include representatives of the three ministries, NATO, the Directorate-General “Defense Industry and Space“ of the European Commission, the Bulgarian defense industry, high-tech and startup companies, as well as representatives of the scientific and the academic community.

An integral part of the exhibition “Hemus 2026“ is the XIII International Scientific Conference “Scientific Research, Technologies and Innovations for Defense and Security“, which also starts tomorrow, June 4, 2026. The Deputy Minister of Defense Katerina Gramatikova-Ivanova and Atanas Maznev – Deputy Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation will participate in it. The forum is organized by the Institute of Defense “Prof. Tsvetan Lazarov“, Directorate “Armaments Policy“ at the Ministry of Defense and the “Hemus '95“ Foundation, under the patronage of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria.