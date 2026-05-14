Another hearing has been scheduled in Pleven for the accident near the village of Telish, in which 12-year-old Siyana Popova died, the Bulgarian National Radio reports.

Before the start, citizens are gathering in front of the Courthouse for another protest, demanding a fair trial.

So far, nine court hearings have been held in the case, in which witnesses have been questioned, as well as experts who have prepared conclusions on various forensic examinations. A request has been made twice to change the defendant's detention measure to a lighter one, and both times the request has been rejected by the court, and currently the measure continues to be the most severe, provided for by the law - – "detention in custody".

In the court hearing scheduled for today, the parties are expected to give their opinions on the requests made by the expert in the forensic part of the complex expertise to collect additional evidence and to extend the deadline for preparing the conclusion.

"The main reason for the delay in the "Siyana" case and for his vilification is the activities of the expert Stanimir Karapetkov and the fact that, first, he made a manipulated expertise and, second, he refused to defend it, because it is indefensible, as I claim, and he recused himself. So right now we are almost at the starting position.", commented Nikolay Popov, Siyana's father.