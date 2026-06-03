Evgeni Simeonov replaces Rumen Spetsov as special commercial manager of "Lukoil"

Rumen Spetsov has been dismissed as acting special commercial manager of "Lukoil". Evgeni Simeonov has been appointed in his place. This was announced by the Minister of Innovation and Growth Alexander Pulev at a briefing in the Council of Ministers.

The proposal was unanimously adopted by the Security Council and confirmed by the Council of Ministers.

“Evgeni Simeonov has the necessary experience, expertise and integrity to implement effective, lawful and transparent control over the companies – part of the "Lukoil" group, Pulev said. Simeonov has been an employee of the Ministry of Economy for more than 10 years, after which he became chairman of the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Supervision.