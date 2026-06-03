Radev dismisses Rumen Spetsov as special manager of Lukoil

The Council of Ministers will consider today a proposal to replace the special manager of “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ Rumen Spetsov. This was announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the regular cabinet meeting.

The proposal was submitted by the Minister of Economy during a meeting of the Security Council to the Council of Ministers, held immediately before the government meeting.

Spetsov was appointed to this position on November 14, 2025 by the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet after rapid changes in the law and despite criticism from the opposition that he did not meet the requirements for experience in the oil industry.

Before becoming a special manager of "Lukoil", Rumen Spetsov was the director of the National Revenue Agency for several years.