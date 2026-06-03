Significant growth of Bulgarian and international defense companies at "HEMUS 2026" (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

The organizers report a significant increase in participants at this year's military and defense equipment exhibition “Hemus“. In 2024, the number of participants was 157, and this year it reaches 197 companies – a growth exceeding 25%. Bulgarian companies reach 107, which is a growth of 34% compared to the previous edition. The number of foreign direct exhibitors has increased from 77 to 90, or a growth of nearly 17%. The number of foreign delegations also remains traditionally high – 17.

“The technological focus of this year's edition of “Hemus“ is aimed at key areas of modern security – cybersecurity, technical communications, autonomous systems, unmanned technologies, intelligent systems management. The development of drone technologies, intelligent systems of a new generation are particularly well represented, said during the official opening of the XVII edition of “Hemus“ the Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Dimitar Stoyanov.

The Minister spoke about the SAFE mechanism, which provides an opportunity to combine the Bulgarian army with the strengthening of the country's industrial and technological capacity. The National SAFE Plan includes 9 key projects for the development of the Bulgarian armed forces. Their focus is on the accelerated construction of priority defense capabilities and modernization of the Bulgarian army.

Minister Stoyanov recalled that our country is already among the national defense investment plans approved by the European Commission. An agreement for the implementation of an investment of 3.2 billion EUR is about to be signed. “This will provide an opportunity for the accelerated acquisition of defense capabilities and the development of a national defense industry through joint projects and more orders“, commented the Minister of Defense.

The exhibition presents the latest in the field of defense “Hemus“. It was established in 1995 and is held every two years by the “Hemus 95“ Foundation. This year's edition is under the auspices of the ministries of defense, economy, innovation and digital transformation. The exhibition provides a platform for demonstrating technological achievements and sharing scientific research innovations in the field of defense and security.