The new debt is inevitable, the ceiling is 3.8 billion euros

"The new debt is inevitable. The government decided today for a debt ceiling of 3.8 billion euros". This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev at a briefing in the Council of Ministers.

Donev said that without this debt the government will not be able to pay pensions in July.

According to him, the National Assembly must vote on it by June 20.

The Deputy Prime Minister accused the caretaker government of Andrey Gyurov of having transferred the “hot potato“ to the regular government.

"The cabinet assumes its responsibility, no matter how complicated the situation is, in which difficult decisions are made to cut expenses", said Galab Donev and added that if society is ready, it could lead to a freeze on incomes.