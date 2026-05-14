By order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, six new deputy ministers have been appointed in three ministries, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced.

In the Ministry of Education and Science, the posts of deputy minister are taken by Nikolay Vitanov Vitanov and Tanya Ralcheva Pancheva.

In the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, three new deputy ministers have been appointed - Krasimir Mladenov Chakarov, Krum Vladimirov Nedelkov and Yanislav Damyanov Yanchev.

Tsveta Zhekova Timeva appointed Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications.