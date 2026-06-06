Torrential rain flooded the Vratsa village of Lilyache

The torrential rain caused flooding in the Vratsa village of Lilyache. The most critical part is in the lowest part of the village along the ravine of the local river.

A large amount of water mixed with mud is flowing from the higher parts. The mayor of the village, Rosen Petkov, appealed:

"We have signaled to all authorities. Let people go to higher places and if they need help, call immediately. Whether it's me or the fire department, we are here on the ground".

The Vratsa - Krivodol road is also flooded with mud before the turnoff to the village. There are also many fallen branches from the storm. The village mayor's office urged people to travel with caution and at a reasonable speed.

In June three years ago, during torrential rains that lasted several days, Liliache was flooded in a similar way.