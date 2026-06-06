Powerful hail storm hits Montana

An intense storm, accompanied by strong winds and hail, passed over Montana.

According to initial data provided by local residents on social networks, the size of the fallen ice grains reached about 1 centimeter.

The adverse weather conditions developed extremely quickly, with intense rainfall and strong gusts of wind being recorded in a short time, which created temporary traffic difficulties in some areas.

According to forecasts, the atmosphere in the region remains unstable in the coming hours, with new thunderstorms and local hail in some places not ruled out.