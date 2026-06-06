If KUB does not tear down the fence around the illegal city by midnight, it will be torn down tomorrow

The deadline for the Ukrainian construction company KUB to remove the fence around the illegal city near Varna expired today. The order for its demolition was issued by the Regional Forestry Inspectorate in Varna.

The fence has not yet been removed, but the deadline expires at midnight and there are still a few hours. It is important to clarify that this is not a fence that surrounds the already built complex. These are construction fences behind which another complex is being built, again by the Ukrainian corporation KUB. Or at least that is what the inscriptions on the fence suggest. It starts at the entrance to the complex and continues almost its entire length. The fence itself is not massive, as you can see, but is a metal frame with a vinyl covering stretched over it. What are the motives of the Regional Forest Inspectorate to issue an order to remove the construction fences?

„Until recently, we had normal conversations, in a good tone, to remove this fence, because according to the Forestry Act, even private forest territories cannot be fenced and the movement of animals and people cannot be stopped. The first deadline has expired and now we have served a Preliminary Administrative Measure", said Todor Gichev, Director of the Regional Forest Inspectorate.

If the fence is not removed by midnight, it will be torn down tomorrow by the Regional Forest Inspectorate. On this occasion, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski and the Executive Director of the Forestry Agency, Eng. Stoyan Toshev, are arriving here in Baba Alino.