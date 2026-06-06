Burgas Mayor on Bus Attack: Driver and Controller Suffer Minor Cuts, but Remain Calm

The driver and controller of bus line №12, who were threatened with a knife during an incident in Burgas, showed exceptional calmness and professionalism.

This was stated by Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov after meeting personally with the two employees of “Burgasbus“. According to him, the driver Mitko Dimitrov and controller Katerina Radeva experienced severe stress, but nevertheless managed to control the situation and protect the passengers.

“The stress they experienced is indescribable. They suffered minor cuts, but managed to remain calm. I am proud of them!“, Nikolov wrote

The mayor said that despite the threats from the aggressive man, the driver continued to drive the bus and stopped at the next stop so that the passengers could safely leave the vehicle. He then headed to the bus terminal, where his colleagues came to his aid. Nikolov thanked the Ministry of Interior officials for the quick response that led to the arrest of the attacker. He also extended special thanks to the teenagers who were among the passengers during the incident.

„I also thank the teenagers on the bus, who reacted extremely intelligently, even though they were also threatened. I would like them to contact me to thank them personally“, said Nikolov.

According to him, what happened is yet another example of aggression that has no place in society.

“I believe that the perpetrator will suffer the strictest punishment provided for by the law. I still want to believe that normality will someday prevail over brutal aggression“, said Dimitar Nikolov.