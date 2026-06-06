In Medovets, the ravine clogged by heavy rains is being cleared

In Medovets, the clearing of the ravine that was clogged by heavy rains has begun, the Regional Administration in Varna announced.

The first flood in the village was on June 2. Two days later, houses and yards in Medovets were again damaged by heavy rain. Then problems also arose in the village of General Kolevo in the municipality of Valchi Dol, where the eponymous dam began to overflow.

In the last few days, coordination between institutions has been particularly intense, the regional administration added. The press center points out that the municipal administrations, the police, the fire department, the “Social Assistance“ directorate are involved in the problems of the affected settlements in Provadia, Basin Directorate “Black Sea Region“, Regional Road Administration. Regional Governor Mario Smrkov also spoke with the Minister of Defense, from whom he received assurances that if necessary, army forces will respond to help.

Social workers have visited the affected families in the villages. They have been provided with applications to apply for assistance. If they meet the conditions, the families can receive one-time assistance.

Volunteer units from several municipalities have also joined in helping, added the Regional Administration - Varna. 50 people have started cleaning the affected villages.

In Medovets, in addition to clearing the ravine, the restoration of the bridge damaged by the incoming water is also underway. Meanwhile, experts from the regional administration, together with representatives of the Basin Directorate, have begun a regular scheduled inspection of the condition of the dams in the northern part of the region. They also visited the "General Kolev" dam and gave instructions for its controlled release. The facility is under 24-hour surveillance, and the water level has already begun to drop.

The inspection of the condition of the dams in the region will continue next week.