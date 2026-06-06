Gen. Rumen Milanov on Baba Alino: It is a precedent to cancel the expulsion order

In order to build this facility in this way, on such a scale in time and space - this means that there is an impact of powerful internal factors and external influence. This was stated regarding the "Baba Alino" case; MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" and former head of the NSO Gen. Rumen Milanov to Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the big problem is how this facility was financed. This was commented on the air of "Oporni hora"; Gen. Rumen Milanov - MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" and former head of the National Security Service.

"The issue is in tracking the cash flows, which is extremely important from the point of view of financial security, which also affects the national one. The big question is who is behind these financial flows and who is behind this huge silence", he added.

According to him, at the moment the responsibility is being transferred purely politically, although the financial dimensions and the people in the shadows who dictated this process are more important.

Gen. Milanov also commented on the information about the order issued by the National Security Service and later canceled for the expulsion of the owner of Oleg Nevzorov's property.

"It is a precedent to cancel an expulsion order, because in order to take the first order there were some facts. How did these facts change in 10 days", asked the gen. Milanov.

He assured that this is one of the topics that will be considered in the parliamentary committee, which is headed by him.