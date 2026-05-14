"Save Sofia": The citizens won, but the battle for "Mladost" continues

The civil pressure and protests of the residents of "Mladost" led to the first victory against the scandalous project for a 22-story skyscraper on municipal land next to the "Alexander Teodorov-Balan" metro station. After nearly two weeks of silence, the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev returned the decision for reconsideration to the Sofia Municipal Council.

"This is a victory for the residents of Mladost and for all Sofia residents who refuse to accept that every free plot of land in the city must be built on. The mayor's decision is an important first step, but the danger is far from over. The economic majority of GERB, BSP and ITN in the Municipal Council can once again push through this project despite the clear public discontent and the categorical position of the citizens“, said Boris Bonev, chairman of "Save Sofia".

„We will not allow the fate of the neighborhood to be decided behind the scenes and in favor of another investor. We insist that the mayor immediately issue an order under Art. 134 of the ZUT and initiate a procedure for rezoning the property so that a park can be built there, and not another concrete giant“, said Andrey Zografski, municipal councilor from "Save Sofia".

From "Save Sofia" emphasize that a park is the real need of the residents of Mladost, which for years has been an arena of uncontrolled overdevelopment, destroyed urban environment, lack of green spaces and constant infrastructure collapse.

“This battle is just beginning. We are ready to take to the streets again and organize new protests and blockades if the public interest is ignored“, added Boris Bonev.

"Save Sofia" will continue to support the citizens of Mladost and insist that the municipal terrain be preserved for public use and green space, and not given away for another overdevelopment.