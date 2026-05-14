Tsvetan Tsvetanov: Boyko Borisov is losing authority after the election collapse

The decision to remove the state security of GERB leader Boyko Borisov and MRF chairman Delyan Peevski is a correct institutional move, not a political act. This was stated by former Minister of Interior Tsvetan Tsvetanov in an interview with Darik Radio, analyzing the first days of the cabinet with Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

According to the former Minister of Interior, the state is obliged to provide security in the presence of a real threat of physical violence, but the assessment must be made by the competent authorities. He emphasized that turning the topic into a subject of parliamentary committees would turn it into a political talking point.

"The decision by the services and authorities that can make such a decision to remove the security of Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski is institutional. The correct approach is for a specialized commission to decide, and for the interior minister to simply announce the decision," Tsvetanov commented to the radio.

He added that the lack of a sharp reaction from the protected individuals themselves is indicative: "The assessment of the individuals themselves shows that the decision is correct, because they supported the country's actions."

Tsvetanov also drew attention to the internal party processes in GERB after the election results, in which the formation received about 430,000 votes - a result that he defines as extremely low.

"Now Borisov is quite confused from the point of view of the processes that are taking place in GERB, because the party received an extremely low result. There is a lack of centralization and Borisov has started to lose the authority he had over the years," the former deputy prime minister emphasized, adding that the aggressive image played a bad joke on the GERB leader.

During the interview, high praise was given to the appointment of Ivan Demerdzhiev as Minister of Internal Affairs. According to Tsvetanov, the fact that Demerdzhiev is taking office for the second time gives him the necessary advantage and distance for a real assessment of the problems in the system. Good joint work is expected between him and the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev.

The topic of the incident at the Petrokhan Pass was also raised as a priority for the public and the investigative bodies.

"Petrokhan is something serious, for me things are more serious than what was shown to the public. For me, the case is not closed and society expects transparency and truth in this case," Tsvetanov was categorical.

Regarding foreign policy, he emphasized that Bulgaria must remain a consistent strategic partner of the United States and use its key geopolitical position to develop gas and air corridors, as well as the digital sector.