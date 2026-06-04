NA discusses changes related to the oil sector and investments

The Parliament is discussing changes to the laws on the oil sector and investment promotion.

The first draft law provides for amendments to the Law on the Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities Related to Oil and Petroleum Products, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The submitters propose strengthening state control over the activities of the special commercial manager of companies operating in the critical infrastructure sector and trade in petroleum products.

Among the main changes is the introduction of judicial control over transactions with shares, stakes and property of the affected companies.

The second legislative initiative is related to changes to the Law on the Promotion of Investments. The bill was submitted by Petar Vitanov and a group of MPs and aims to bring the regulatory framework into line with the new structure of the Council of Ministers and the redistribution of competencies between the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry and the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

It is planned to establish an investment coordination council under the Council of Ministers, which will support the formation and implementation of investment policy in the state.

The bill also regulates the transformation of existing administrative services, creating the necessary regulatory basis for the adoption of by-laws within six months after its entry into force.