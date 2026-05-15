Krum Zarkov: New SJC does not mean other people doing the same

There should be no bodies outside the mandate. This is not a force majeure circumstance, and a number of NAs did not do their job. We should not reach pathological legislation.

This position was expressed to the Bulgarian National Radio by Krum Zarkov, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, former Minister of Justice and former Legal Secretary during the presidency of Rumen Radev.

Zarkov sees "an intolerable orgy related to the current pathological situation" and pointed out that "the steps for more radical and more important decisions for significant changes in the system, which represents "the sickest Bulgarian power - the judiciary", are yet to begin.

So far, there is a rapid move by the PB and the entry of others into this competition. After the initial abrupt start, more time was given for consideration by extending the period between the first and second reading, he said about the legislative moves taken by the new government to amend the Judiciary Act.

The former Minister of Justice is "the father of a more radical approach" in connection with the position of the Constitutional Court that the continuity of state power is more important than the term of office.

"We must admit that behind this statement there is an endless process. The risk of blockage is worth it. Better a painful end than endless suffering."

A new Supreme Judicial Council does not mean other people who will do the same, Zarkov emphasized.

"And that is where the big test for the new government is - whether it will be able to produce a procedure and a result that will send authoritative lawyers, honorable people, to the Supreme Judicial Council who will have the courage to reach deep into the meanders, into the drawers and on the couches, in order to remove the vicious magistrates who infect the entire system."

Opening the nomination procedure to proposals from various organizations makes sense, but that does not solve much, because in the end, the deputies are the ones who choose, Krum Zarkov commented on the program "Horizont za vas".

"The truth is much more complicated. This high task of the representative of the people, to choose people for this and other bodies, cannot be simply decreed by rules. And the most precise rules cannot replace the lack of awareness of the purpose of the entire exercise - not to send a person to represent you or a private interest. This inner awareness cannot be replaced by a rule."