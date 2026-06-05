The boy who fell from the fifth floor in Blagoevgrad was discharged

The boy who was injured in a fall from the fifth floor of a block of flats in Blagoevgrad on May 24 has been discharged from the Pirogov hospital, the hospital reported on its website.

The patient is in contact and adequate, upright and is moving on his own, the hospital also stated. During hospitalization, the young man underwent intensive care treatment, followed by conservative treatment and observation in the Children's Intensive Care Unit of Pirogov.

In the same incident in the Strumsko residential area, a 16-year-old girl died.