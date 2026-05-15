Several sites are spreading an incorrect and distorted version, I assume suggested to them by the prosecutor's office, of what happened last night.

Let me reassure the publications “concerned“ about my condition. No one has “slapped” me, whatever headlines I saw. It is obvious to the naked eye that this is a difficult task in my case.

In two sentences, what happened: last night a Glovo car blocked the street in front of my house. I was walking home with my son. I asked the delivery driver to move the car so I could pass, and a line of cars was already starting to form behind me. He reacted aggressively verbally and said that he would not move. Then I took out my phone to take a picture, and he tried to take it away from me. He became even more aggressive and tried to physically attack me. Then I called 112.

I have already reported it to the police and made a statement to the media. Everyone saw that there was nothing wrong with me. My concerns are only related to the condition of the provider, which led to this type of behavior.

I understand that pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

I am attaching a video recorded by my son. There are also footage sent to me by an unknown woman who filmed the incident from her balcony, as well as footage from the car's dashcam.