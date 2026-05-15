Prime Minister Radev distributed the portfolios among the four deputy prime ministers

Prime Minister Rumen Radev distributed among the four deputy prime ministers the functions of coordinating the general policy of the government and interacting with executive bodies under the Council of Ministers, the press center of the cabinet reports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev will coordinate the work of the ministers of labor and social policy, health care and agriculture and food. The deputy prime minister will carry out the government's interaction with the State Agency "State Reserve and Wartime Stocks" and the State Agency for Child Protection.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev will coordinate the work of the ministers of regional development and public works, of innovation and digital transformation, of transport and communications, of energy and of environment and water. The portfolio of the Deputy Prime Minister also includes the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Supervision, the State Agency for “Road Traffic Safety“, the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, the Agency for Public Enterprises and Control, the Nuclear Regulatory Agency and the Patent Office.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov will coordinate the work of the ministers of education and science, of culture, of tourism, and of youth and sports. The Deputy Prime Minister will carry out the government's interaction with the National Agency for Assessment and Accreditation, the National Agency for Vocational Education and Training, the State Commission for Information Security, the State Agency for Refugees, the State Agency "Archives" and the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov will be responsible for the management of European funds. The National Statistical Institute is also under the responsibility of the Deputy Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will personally monitor the activities of the ministers of foreign affairs, defense, interior, justice, as well as the state agencies "Intelligence", "National Security" and "Technical Operations".