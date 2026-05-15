Ninova: Radevists and Boykovists in full agreement postponed the start of the judicial reform

The next joint vote of Progressive Bulgaria with GERB-SDF raises suspicions of behind-the-scenes. Radevists and Boykovists in full agreement postponed the start of the judicial reform, extending the period between the first and second reading by 21 days. Someone will say: what's the point, we've waited years, we'll wait another month. Yes, but this is how they postpone the ban on the previously compromised SJC from hiring. In a month, whoever needs to be appointed and cemented in the judicial system will be appointed and cemented, where they need to be, and then dust will be thrown in people's eyes again. And don't you find it strange that Rumen Radev's party, which was going to destroy the Borisov model, is carrying out judicial reform together with the votes of the same model? That they are both publicly and ostentatiously thanking each other. The replacement is underway.

This comment was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova