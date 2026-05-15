The supplier from the clash with Ivaylo Mirchev was detained for up to 72 hours, he is being tried for hooliganism

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has brought a 34-year-old man to criminal liability for hooliganism and causing minor bodily harm, the prosecutor's office announced, quoted by bTV.

The evidence collected so far indicates that on May 14, around 8:10 - 8:20 p.m. in Sofia, the accused D.D. hit the leader of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev in the face, and the act was committed for hooligan motives.

In addition, D.D. has committed indecent acts, grossly violating public order and expressing clear disrespect for society. He drove his car towards Mirchev, who was standing on the road, then abruptly applied the brakes and supported him with the front of his car.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case for crimes punishable by “deprivation of liberty“.

By a decree of the supervising prosecutor, D.D. was detained for a period of up to 72 hours.

A request is pending to be submitted to the court for the determination of a measure of “detention in custody“ towards the accused.

Later in the day, Ivaylo Mirchev commented on the case on his official Facebook profile.

„I understand from news sites that the prosecutor's office has detained the supplier who behaved hooliganly towards me yesterday for 72 hours, and that they will request permanent detention. The prosecutor's office is overreacting - nothing in this case requires detention and I suspect that in yet another attempt to participate in the political arena, the prosecutor's office is trying to generate a negative public reaction“, he shared.

„I believe (and this is our permanent position) that detention should be a last resort, imposed exceptionally, and only in serious cases. In this case, there is nothing that requires detention and I call on the prosecution to approach it reasonably, respecting the rights of the accused“, Mirchev pointed out.

According to him, the allegations of minor bodily injury by the prosecution are inadequate, since there is neither such a case, nor is it within the competence of the prosecution to prosecute it, even if there was one.

“If the goal is to instill the thesis “the man got into an argument with a deputy and now he will lie down”, this would be another manipulation - I have no claims against this man and this morning I sent the police a document with which I explicitly declare that I do not wish to claim any damages. I call on the prosecution not to overdo the criminal repression and not to overdo the mange for propaganda purposes“, he added.