Shkvarek: Radev will first disappoint those who expected radical reform. Revolutions do not happen here

The conditions for stability are in place. The cabinet's first actions are to meet public expectations. The question from now on is whether this big carte blanche will satisfy the people. This was stated by journalist Vesselin Stoynev in the program “From the Day“ on BNT on the occasion of Rumen Radev's first political steps, quoted by novini.bg.

There are two potential traps facing the new government – not to do anything that would disappoint people or start doing something, but make it seem like they are playing by someone else's whistle, commented political analyst Kristian Škvarek, giving as an example the removal of Peevski's and Borisov's security guards.

According to Stoynev, in this case, it is precisely with the security guards of the two politicians that DANS has become a laughing stock. “DANS has become too faceless. Those who have been working there for years have no face“, he specified.

It is taboo in Bulgaria that for almost every important decision we had to obtain permission from certain foreign embassies, pointed out Škvarek and added that the words refer to foreign and defense affairs.

The two analysts expressed concerns that the new government in Bulgaria will take a Eurosceptic approach. Stoynev wondered whether Radev would continue the policy of saying one thing here and another in Brussels. Their position is on the decision of Bulgaria not to support the special tribunal against Putin, made official during the annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Council of Europe.

Kristian Škvarek predicted that Radev will first disappoint those who expected radical reform in Bulgaria and stressed that revolutions are not happening here.

Radev's voters wanted some stability, and for the guilty to be held accountable, Stoynev explained and added: “They did not want a revolution“.