Assoc. Prof. Borislav Tsekov: Finally we have a reasonable bill on judicial reform

"Finally we have a reasonable bill on judicial reform. PP-DB are singing the old song of their failed parliamentary reform. The "Progressive Bulgaria" project should be congratulated," said constitutional law lecturer Assoc. Prof. Borislav Tsekov on the "Denyat na Zhivo" program on NOVA NEWS.

"I do not see a problem with prohibiting certain magistrates who have temporarily performed the functions of administrative heads from participating in the Supreme Judicial Council”, he added.

"Members of the SJC should not be elected from the parliamentary quota, who are acting judges, prosecutors and investigators, because the meaning of having a judicial and parliamentary quota is lost. Parliament should not interfere with the judicial quota, and vice versa. It can be with lawyers, jurists, scientists. Judges, prosecutors and investigators are not the only jurists in the country", the expert explained.

Assoc. Prof. Tsekov also commented on what the foreign policy of the new government should be. "Bulgaria should be on the side of the European Union, because we have no interest in being on the side of the defeated. And Ukraine will not be defeated. "Russia has long since fallen off the table of the great geopolitical game," he added.