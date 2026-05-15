Yavor Gechev: Currently the purchase price of a liter of milk is €0.38-€0.40, at the stand it is €2

Currently the purchase price of a liter of milk is €0.38-€0.40, at the stand it is €2. This was said in an interview for the program "From the Day" by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Yavor Gechev, quoted by novini.bg.

"Milk is an easy component that can be calculated. In this price, farmers practically have to calculate the profit, the feeding of their animals and the support of their families. It has to be pasteurized, processed, packaged by the processors, who also do not earn that much along the chain. The anomaly occurs in the final segment", summarized the MP from the PB.

He pointed out that the free market is the best thing, but added that the laws "must guarantee it".

"This law would not have been changed if the free market were not distorted. There are a number of factors that prove this, including the latest analyses of the CPC and the unions", pointed out Yavor Gechev.

"We are not saying how much the price should be, but we want state bodies and institutions to be able to know what the price structure is. For example, how much % of advertising and additional costs there are based on the product. And if they are 60% of the value, it is not normal for us. Let the institutions be able to check it", he also said.

"A fair price, which we have set in one of the bills, is an indicator that is not mandatory for the price, but each of the large consulting agencies that deal with economics makes such indices. The fair price is an index that we have prepared according to the most modern standards and Western models. It will be calculated according to a specialized methodology that will be published by the Minister of Economy. It may include a number of components, including comparative characteristics with other countries. In these two bills there is not a single comma that concerns price regulation. ", Gechev explained, being categorical that the state does not intervene too abruptly in the market.

He vowed that "Progressive Bulgaria" will begin a fight against virtual animals and illegally distributed subsidies in agriculture.