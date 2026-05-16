Agriculture ministers from the last 30 years will meet together every month. This was announced by the current Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski. The newly established Council of Agriculture Ministers will provide recommendations and expert advice on important topics in the sector.

The first meeting was today, and only three of the former ministers were unable to attend. The two bills to control high food prices were discussed. Abrovski indicated the preparation of Bulgaria for the next programming period of the Common Agricultural Policy of the European Union as a priority for his administration. Irrigation, which is lacking in many places, will also be a focus.

Plamen Abrovski, Minister of Agriculture and Food: "Irrigation will be a priority, because in order for agriculture to exist, there must be land, you must be able to irrigate it and you must have a free and balanced market where you can receive a fair price. Otherwise, we are left with only one payment and some subsidies. Bulgaria must prepare a national plan, to which the EC will propose specific recommendations."